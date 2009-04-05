The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Quotes of the month

April 06, 2009
Share

"It will not happen and if it happens ... we will deliver the appropriate answer to a problem which will not occur"
 The less than intellectually robust response of Jean-Claude Juncker - chairman of Eurogroup of euro-zone finance ministers and Luxembourg’s PM and finance minister - to reporters questions of the potential for a euro-zone member state needing a bailout.

"The attack on our people and our business has been unprecedented. I have never seen anything like it. But it seems that all our competitors can actually beat us on is underpricing. They can’t beat us on claims servicing and products. And if that is all they’ve got to throw against us, well, they’re going to have to try harder than that"

Nicholas Walsh, chief executive of AIU – the successful underwriting business of the failed AIG – comes out fighting

(see Insurance: AIU comes out fighting)

"Mostly, Chinese entrepreneurs are ignoring foreign real estate creditors, and they don’t seem afraid that [foreign investors] can use litigation or bankruptcy.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree