Quotes of the Month





"The lesson is that all sides have to be very flexible and prepared to do absolutely whatever it takes, because once you launch the deal, if it doesn’t work and you don’t get the money... you’re dead"

Thierry Olive of BNP Paribas explains how capital raising will be a seat-of-your-pants experience in 2009

"The last few months have been like a Marxist’s wet dream – the rich have been absolutely decimated"

James Fenkner, managing director and founder of Red Star Asset Management, sums up the situation in Russia

