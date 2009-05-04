Quotes of the Month

"I don’t see why any bank should be allowed to pay it back faster than we do"

Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, comes out fighting against Tarp money – what he also termed a "scarlet letter"

"Like any manager, I have certainly made mistakes, but the strategy adopted by Société Générale has made it one of the finest banks in the eurozone"

Daniel Bouton draws a close to his time as chairman of the French bank, saying the repeated personal attacks on him after the Kerviel affair were harming the business and its employees

"Many said about us: they pay too much, they take too much risk and so on. We suffered, but we are in much better shape than many of our more established competitors"

Anshu Jain, global head of markets at Deutsche Bank, is most proud about proving his doubters wrong through the credit crunch

"We can have all of the rhetoric we like, but at the end of the day we have to go out there and do the business"



John Hourican, head of global banking and markets at RBS, is under no illusions about the size of his task

"So your question is, did I think we would get here and how do you think we will get out of it? We should have all brought our sleeping bags"

President Bill Clinton prepares a long answer to president of the IDB Luis Alberto Moreno’s first question during the Clinton-Moreno interview at the IDB conference in Medellín