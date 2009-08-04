Off the record

"You’re blue now, not green. Just remember that"

The motto of one senior executive at Barclays Capital in New York, according to a former Lehman employee. Is the honeymoon already over?

"I’ve been to the Great Wall of China; it didn’t work. History shows that the Mongolians got over it"

A banker cites ancient history to belittle the efficacy of Chinese walls

"We have significant expertise of both internal and external clients"

A credit restructuring official’s pithy reference to his own firm’s troubles

"And clearly if they only grandfather to the call date, to name only one scenario, then that will set a deadline for the unravelling of the ravel"

One banker gets a bit tied up in knots in explaining the liability management trades taking place with hybrid capital

"Go straight to page five – it lists the banks with the biggest bonus pools, otherwise known as top tips on the best places to work"

One banker uses Andrew Cuomo’s latest invective against the banking industry -- No rhyme or reason: The heads I win, tails you lose bank bonus culture -- in a way that the Attorney General of New York probably would not appreciate