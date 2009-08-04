The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Off the record

August 05, 2009
"You’re blue now, not green. Just remember that"
 The motto of one senior executive at Barclays Capital in New York, according to a former Lehman employee. Is the honeymoon already over?

"I’ve been to the Great Wall of China; it didn’t work. History shows that the Mongolians got over it"

A banker cites ancient history to belittle the efficacy of Chinese walls

"We have significant expertise of both internal and external clients"

A credit restructuring official’s pithy reference to his own firm’s troubles

"And clearly if they only grandfather to the call date, to name only one scenario, then that will set a deadline for the unravelling of the ravel"

One banker gets a bit tied up in knots in explaining the liability management trades taking place with hybrid capital

"Go straight to page five – it lists the banks with the biggest bonus pools, otherwise known as top tips on the best places to work"

One banker uses Andrew Cuomo’s latest invective against the banking industry -- No rhyme or reason: The heads I win, tails you lose bank bonus culture -- in a way that the Attorney General of New York probably would not appreciate

Opinion

