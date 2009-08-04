The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Quotes of the month

August 05, 2009
"We are the Betty Ford clinic for financial institutions"
Ron D’Vari, chief executive and founder of NewOak Capital

(see Risky business: Is securities restructuring the answer to problem portfolios? )

"And if there’s one thing I could ask all of us tonight, it’s to reflect before we sign the next guaranteed bonus for our colleagues across the industry. Because the reality is that we are destroying ourselves when we do it"

Michael Geoghegan, group chief executive of HSBC Holdings gets passionate

(see Geoghegan appeals to banks and governments)

"We must stay engaged, intensely, in the dialogue with regulators, politicians and central banks as we define the new paradigm. That dialogue has never been as important as it is now. If we don’t engage, others will write the new rules for us"

Chief executive of Deutsche Bank Josef Ackermann warns of the danger of a regulatory backlash

(see Josef Ackermann: Banking industry cannot shy away from making tough choices )

"Of course there is a need to modify the manner in which structured products are sold to individual investors.

