Quotes of the month

"We are the Betty Ford clinic for financial institutions"

Ron D’Vari, chief executive and founder of NewOak Capital

"And if there’s one thing I could ask all of us tonight, it’s to reflect before we sign the next guaranteed bonus for our colleagues across the industry. Because the reality is that we are destroying ourselves when we do it"

Michael Geoghegan, group chief executive of HSBC Holdings gets passionate

"We must stay engaged, intensely, in the dialogue with regulators, politicians and central banks as we define the new paradigm. That dialogue has never been as important as it is now. If we don’t engage, others will write the new rules for us"

Chief executive of Deutsche Bank Josef Ackermann warns of the danger of a regulatory backlash

"Of course there is a need to modify the manner in which structured products are sold to individual investors.