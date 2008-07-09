EEMEA market round-up: Banking – Philipp leaves Credit Suisse

Michael Philipp, chairman of Middle East and Africa at Credit Suisse, left the bank last month to set up his own business. His new, independent company will focus on investment management and advisory services in the region.

Jeffrey Culpepper, previously at Merrill Lynch, has joined Credit Suisse as head of investment banking for the Middle East and North Africa. He will support Bruno Daher and Bassam Yammine, the co-heads of that region.

Fawzi Kyriakos-Saad was appointed Credit Suisse’s chief executive of Russia, based in Moscow. Kyriakos-Saad’s responsibilities as chief executive of EMEA emerging markets will continue with respect to Turkey and CIS countries, with the heads of Kazakhstan and Turkey reporting to him. For central Europe, however, Michael Rüdiger, Credit Suisse’s head of Germany, Austria and central Europe, will now report to Eric Varvel, chief executive of EMEA.