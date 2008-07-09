The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Banking

EEMEA market round-up: Banking – Philipp leaves Credit Suisse

By Dominic O’Neill
July 10, 2008
Michael Philipp, chairman of Middle East and Africa at Credit Suisse, left the bank last month to set up his own business. His new, independent company will focus on investment management and advisory services in the region.

Jeffrey Culpepper, previously at Merrill Lynch, has joined Credit Suisse as head of investment banking for the Middle East and North Africa. He will support Bruno Daher and Bassam Yammine, the co-heads of that region.

Fawzi Kyriakos-Saad was appointed Credit Suisse’s chief executive of Russia, based in Moscow. Kyriakos-Saad’s responsibilities as chief executive of EMEA emerging markets will continue with respect to Turkey and CIS countries, with the heads of Kazakhstan and Turkey reporting to him. For central Europe, however, Michael Rüdiger, Credit Suisse’s head of Germany, Austria and central Europe, will now report to Eric Varvel, chief executive of EMEA.

