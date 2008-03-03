Off the record

Banker: "We looked at SG, but the integration would have been very difficult and, in any case, the French don’t like to sell to foreigners"

Euromoney: "But now the share price has halved, the integration issues may be worth it; and of course the French president now has a French/Italian wife..."

Banker: "Yes, but he is the man in that relationship, whereas SG would be the wife..."

A UniCredit banker shows that cross-border differences are not the only challenges facing further European bank integration

"Anyone that underwrote a deal in November or December is going to get screwed, and they deserve it"

A leveraged financier has little sympathy for some of his competitors



"An emerging market is one where political risk is considerable, and people hold their breath from election to election. Like in the US"

A Turkish banker outlines his criteria for determining what is an emerging market

"Having a good track record is a bit like having your virginity: it doesn’t matter how long you’ve had it for, one slip-up and it’s gone"

A senior Santander executive tells Euromoney that his bank will be cautious in any potential takeover activity