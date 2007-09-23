The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Off the record

September 24, 2007
Share

"Actually, now’s not a good time"
 Standard answer by bankers to Euromoney journalists when they called at pre-arranged times during August – and that’s on the rare occasion we actually got through

"You are not sure if it’s a bit off so you mince it up and make it into pork sausages..."
"It’s like the bottom layer on a layered sponge cake"
 Some interesting descriptions of CDOs heard in mass media outlets

"SIVs represent an oasis of calm in the sub-prime maelstrom"

The award for least prescient headline of the year goes to... Moody’s

"I think you might need to rename your structured finance section the high yield section from now on!"

A structured finance banker takes a gloomy view of where the market is headed

"Excuse me, I desperately need a glass of water, I’ve just been on the phone with a politician!"

The CEO of a European bank blames the politicians for his cough

‘Fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck, FUCK!! I’ve just lost more today than I’ve made in my entire career"

Email by investment bank trader to former colleague, sent on August 14

Tags

Opinion Front EndOff the RecordSeptember 2007
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree