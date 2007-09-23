Gallows humour: They said it

The week Wall Street went into meltdown

"Of all the big banks, we will have one of the lowest exposures to sub-prime. I can assure you of that. I mean, we were arguing with our risk officers for years to let us do that stuff and they wouldn’t. Now, of course, I think they’re geniuses"

A European debt markets head explains to Euromoney why his bank smells of roses

"Banks got very lenient capital treatment from the regulators on a lot of this stuff that’s rated AAA, but the market is now pricing a lot of it as distressed. Someone is wrong"

A banker trys to shift a little blame towards the regulators

"The Bank of England is taking a peculiar position. It’s doing absolutely nothing"

A London-based senior banker is less than impressed

"The problem with these structures is huge negative cashflow. They’re going to be paying much more in debt service than they’re earning from assets. In those circumstances, even if your underlying collateral doesn’t default, you will"

One banker can’t see a bright side

"We looked at one of the financial insurers and realized that if the underlyings it has guaranteed get downgraded from AAA to BBB, its capital requirement rises from 10 basis points to 30"

This analyst might have saved himself the bother of looking below AA+

"The problem is not what we can see; it’s the things we don’t know about before they suddenly appear"

Forget Minsky moments: this banker is having a Rumsfeld moment

"Remember what mortgage lenders do when they see the end approaching. They whack up rates as high as they can, because they don’t want any new business. They want existing loans to pre-pay because they’re raising cash to unwind"

A banker decides people haven’t got gloomy enough

"It makes me laugh to hear people taking about new money buyers of leveraged loans at 65 to 75 cents on the dollar. Assets are never worth anything between 40 and 80. They’re either distressed but with a chance to pay down and go back from 80 to par, or they’re trading on recovery value from 40 down"

This banker has a very special sense of humour

"It’s a bit like Heathrow on a Friday night. Everyone is up there circling in a holding pattern. The first one to come in to land will be the guy who is about to run out of fuel"

Presumably this European capital markets banker isn’t making quite this argument to his issuing clients