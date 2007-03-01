Off the record

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

March 01, 2007
"I’m nervous but I don’t know what I’m nervous about"

A head of emerging markets debt origination on the state of the markets
"Think of EU funding like a herd of wildebeest. We’re the lions stalking them across the Serengeti"
 The CEO of a major European construction and infrastructure company explains how new EU project financing is leading his business towards emerging European countries such as Bulgaria and Romania

"I send a Swot team three months beforehand to analyse our strategy in the country, to find out what the opportunities are, to consider the costs"
 The head of Latin America at a major Wall Street firm takes a typical US foreign policy approach to regional expansion

"I’m not going to comment further. You write what you have to write, and we’ll do what we have to do about that"
 A Latin American bank’s PR man’s veiled message to a Euromoney reporter

"January and February are bleak months in investment banking. The needle goes back to zero and all you do is incur expenses with no P&L"
A banker makes light of the dark months of the year 

 

