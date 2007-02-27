The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Synthetic ABS: Volatile ABX index stymies tranches

By Louise Bowman
February 27, 2007
A lack of comfort with the new product, and muted risk appetite for the asset class, resulted in thin market conditions for the newly launched ABX tranches – called TABX. The thunder of the much-anticipated start to TABX was stolen by the dramatic price falls in the ABX. Although the pace of innovation in the synthetic ABS sector has been nothing short of breathtaking – in a little over a year the market has developed indices, single-name CDS and now tranches – the latest innovation comes at a time when dealers’ view of the technology is far from clear-cut.

"Several dealers are not at the right level of readiness because there are technicalities in the ABS product that are very different to the credit (iTraxx) product – modelling, behaviour, operational aspects of handling the flow," says Georges Assi, global co-head of CDO and structured credit at Lehman Brothers.

Only a limited number of the 16 or so dealers that are involved in TABX were making two-way markets during the early days of the product.

