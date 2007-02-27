Trading platforms: Hunter quits FXMarketSpace

Sources say that Hunter helped deliver a slick and professional presentation. Less than a week later, before news of his departure leaked out, FXMarketSpace, which is a the 50/50 joint venture between Reuters and the CME, announced that it had received its authorization from the UK’s Financial Services Authority as an alternative trading system.It also trumpeted the news that it had successfully completed its testing programme for customers, which included a bout of live trading.

What the company noticeably failed to mention was that Hunter had left the day before. Sources in FXMarketSpace describe his departure as a major surprise. Hunter was one of FXMarketSpace’s original triumvirate, who relocated to London along with former CME colleague Sears.