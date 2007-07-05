Awards for Excellence 2007 Off the record special

"OK, so I screwed up. Even my COO called me up and said: "Great pitch mate, really compelling – shame about the logo on the top of the page"

A capital markets chief apologizes to Euromoney’s editor for his bank’s awards submission, which carried the logo of a rival publication. Did we hold it against him? Of course not. His firm deserved the award – but only after our journalists had made him sweat for a while

"We both know every aspect of this industry is nothing but a big-scale swindle"

One DCM head goes for the conspiratorial approach to winning a Euromoney award

"HIGHLIGHTS: Net income was [x], representing a 29.8% decrease as compared to [x] for the fourth quarter of 2006 and a 6.6% decrease as compared to the sum for the first quarter of 2006...investments in debt securities totalled [x], a decrease of 10%..."

A Latin American firm makes a less-than-compelling argument for the best bank award

"And what awards would those be, exactly?"

A lengthy pitch interview ends in disarray when it becomes clear the banker hasn’t quite been fully briefed by his PR team

"[Bank A]?

"No emerging markets flavour."

"What about [B]?"

"EM flavour, no integration."

"And [C]?"

"They’ll be off at the first sign of a crisis"

A DCM banker’s pithy assessment of his rivals

"Look, I have to say our case for this award is compelling. I’ve just arrived here so I’m only marketing the bank’s brand to you now. I haven’t even started marketing my own brand yet"

M&A head shows he really is a team player

"You have to give us the award this year. You gave it to Bank A last year and Bank B the year before. So now it’s our turn. Otherwise it won’t be fair"

Senior banker proposing an alternative awards selection criterion

"Are you going to give us this award this year or do you like watching grown men cry?"

Corporate communications executive in last-ditch appeal for a win

"Oh my goodness, there is something wrong with that tombstone!"

A co-head of securitization expresses incredulity that his pitch claimed a lead arranging role on a deal that was actually done by a close rival

"Our business is very much in the context of clients"

A leveraged finance banker shows just how client-tastic his business is

"We believe in public service and being community oriented. We’ve invested $1 billion in alternative energy – and we’ll make a lot of money out of that"

A top Wall Street CEO let’s slip the real reason for going green

"Of course international is getting more important, that’s why I’m flying to all these crazy places – like Turkey"

A senior Wall Street banker shows that US investment banks are broadening their horizons -- up to a point