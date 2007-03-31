Debt market round up: Lehman lose Zirps, Roase

ABN Amro has taken Richard Zirps out of Lehman Brothers and made him head of FIG capital markets for Austria and Germany based in London. He reports to Steve Curry, European head of FIG capital markets.

Zirps spent six years at Lehman, where he spearheaded the bank’s German DCM coverage across a wide range of clients.

Lehman has also lost Jon Roase from its debt syndicate team. Roase, who has gone to RBS, had been with the US firm since 1995 and had focused on financial institutions for the past few years. He reports to Matt Carter, head of syndicate at RBS.

Lorenzo Frontini, European head of syndicate at Lehman Brothers is not believed to be searching externally for a replacement. Andre Portelli, who currently works on SSA will be assuming greater responsibilities in the area.