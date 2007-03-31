Dubai International Capital and Istithmar: Dubai investment arms flex their buying muscle

The new kid on the block: Istithmar, the investment arm of conglomerate Dubai World

DIC looks to spread its investment wings: DIC, international investment arm of conglomerate Dubai Holding

More on the Qatar Investment Authority

THINK OF INVESTMENT agencies in the Middle East and a few names spring immediately to mind: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (Adia), Kuwait Investment Authority and Qatar Investment Authority. Combined, these funds are fast approaching the $1 trillion assets under management mark.

Compared with these three, Dubai’s main investment vehicles, with less than $50 billion of assets, are small.