Off the Record

“I’m afraid he says he is unable to speak with you at the moment.”

“Well, if it’s an inconvenient time...”

“I think in this case ‘unable to’ means ‘doesn’t want to’. Sorry”

A Japanese Goldman Sachs PR man conveys a hard truth about the language of corporate communications to a young Euromoney reporter

“Aside from focusing on your clients, which I think most of your rivals would say they do, what differentiates the service you provide?”

“Client focus, I would say”

Journalist focus was perhaps understandably a lower priority for a banker lunching with Euromoney

“The share price hasn’t moved for a decade. Working for Citigroup has put an extra five years onto my working life. You make a pact with the devil when you work for an investment bank, I know, but you at least expect him to keep his side of the bargain!”

One disgruntled Citigroup banker bemoans having his retirement plans indefinitely delayed

“Beagle had a foolproof trading strategy ...it related to page 3 of The Sun and hinged on whether or not the photograph had been taken in a warm studio!”

A comment added to euromoney.com’s WeeklyFiX channel following a story about a legendary former FX trader