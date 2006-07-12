Allons enfants de la SG!

Can Bouton’s unique vision drive SG forward?

“Our CIB has a very entrepreneurial spirit, which is also the explanation of our development in retail banking”

From public service to private banking

“There were no hired guns, and I think that was very important for the bank” Jean-Pierre Mustier

Société Générale’s senior managers are, without exception, French, career-long employees of a company in which they have regularly switched between divisions and regions.

It’s a fact that many outsiders use to illustrate why SG cannot compete with other global players. But SG insiders see it as a strength of the institution, one that reflects the history and culture of the bank and gives it a unique identity that allows it to thrive in its chosen areas.

The career of Jean-Pierre Mustier, CEO of the corporate and investment bank, is a classic example of the SG lifer.