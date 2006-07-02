Off the Record

“Is that ABN Amro doing badly? I noticed they’re using a minicab firm. It’s always a sign that a bank’s in trouble when they use minicabs rather than licensed cabs”

A London black cab driver’s personal view of city investment banking. When asked by Euromoney, an ABN spokesman said the firm had been using minicabs for some time.

“So, are they telling us that these bankers had a Chinese wall inside their heads?”

One M&A banker’s take on the Goldman dealmakers who first worked on hedging NRG’s purchase of Texas Genco, and then began working for Mirant on its takeover bid for NRG. The whole bid has since fallen apart

“We’re going to either have to bend over and take it now, or in two years’ time. I think it’s now”

An economist gives the bearish view on the global economic situation

“For southern Italian risk read north Moroccan risk”

A trader explains the challenges involved in selling some Italian ABS

“If you can utilize your financing tool kit to add alpha, you are really servicing clients!”

A structured finance banker jokingly tries to get as many marketing clichés into one sentence as possible

