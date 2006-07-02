Euromoney Awards for excellence 2006 Off the Record Special

Euromoney Awards for excellence 2006

The investment banking World Cup

“Whooooooooooo! I love you! I love you, man! Yes!”

A PR official’s enthusiasm knows no bounds after he is informed of his bank’s global award

“Well fuck you then!”

How the European head of financing at a blue-blooded US investment bank responded when told that his firm was unlikely to win the award for best equity house in western Europe

“I’m on the ground with my clients, not in some imaginary whiteboard space like those guys”

A Citigroup banker pitching for a Euromoney award points to a rival’s shortcomings

“It’s a shadow of its former shadow”

An M&A banker describes the fall from grace of Credit Suisse (or more accurately the old First Boston) in US investment banking