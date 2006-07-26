Structured credit poll Methodology
How to get to the top in structured credit
Deutsche and Goldman neck and neck
Structured credit products and sevices
Most innovative
Liquidity provision
Tailor-made solutions
Most trusted and knowledgable sales force
Support for products
Product explanations
Integration of structured and vanilla debt services
Pricing
Most comprehensive portfolio information
Restructuring
Research
Online trading capabilities
Online price discovery capabilities
Revaluations
Deal modelling
Euromoney’s first review of structured credit products and services was conducted from May 7 to June 16 2006. Asset managers around the world were asked to rate their service providers on the above categories. Nominations were scored on the basis of 4:3:2 points for best service provider, second place and third place, respectively. The following weightings were applied to the holdings of structured credit assets stated by voters
Holdings of less than $10 million – weighting of unity (one) applied to the 4:3:2 scores
Holdings of $10 million to $49.9 million – weighting of 2 applied to the 4:3:2 scores
Holdings of $50 million to $249.9 million – weighting of 3 applied to the 4:3:2 scores
Holdings of $250 million to $999.9 million – weighting of 5 applied to the 4:3:2 scores
Holdings of in excess of $1 billion – weighting of 7 applied to the 4:3:2 scores
Voter breakdowns:
In what part(s) of the capital structure are you most active?
A 58%
AA 57%
AAA 47%
BBB 38%
Below investment grade 22%
Equity 24%
Size of voter holdings of structured credit products:
Greater than $1 billion 23%
$250 million to $999.9 million 19%
$50 million to $249.9 million 29%
$10 million to $49.9 million 14%
Less than $10 million 14%
Investor Style:
Active speculative trader 26%
Buy and hold 81%
Institution Type:
Bank 61.24%
Hedge fund 10.08%
Insurance 4.65%
Other asset manager 18.60%
Real money fund 6.20%
129 valid votes were received.
If you have any further questions, please email anewby@euromoney.com.