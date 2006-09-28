Off the Record

“When you talk about leasing, everyone thinks you’re talking about cars. My mother-in-law thinks I sell cars for a living”

A European leasing executive shares his frustration with Euromoney

“It is a complete sham. I understand how the sham works, but it is still a complete sham”

An investment banker summarizes his views on rating agency methodologies for getting corporate securitizations to investment grade

“There is no such thing as Islamic finance and banking in the Middle East”

An investment banker queries the solidity of the region’s Islamic finance infrastructure

“I think it will take at least another week to get over this... if I could think of something better to do, that pays... I’d resign today”

A debt syndicate official suffers from post holiday blues

“Think about it. WaMu is a single-A-rated bank – this is Ninja funding for them!”

A European banker gets excited about funding levels on the first US covered bond and takes an analogy a step too far