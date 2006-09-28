Investment bankers: This is my island in the sun

First Fiji, now the Seychelles. But where is next on the list for the fearless band of investment bankers who selflessly visit these island paradises, helping them develop their presence on the capital markets, and diversify their investor bases, all in the name of progress?

The Seychelles priced a $200 million five-year debut Eurobond at the end of September, just weeks after Fiji sold a $150 million inaugural deal, having received $1 billion of orders.

Euromoney is dusting off its flip-flops in preparation for taxing interviews with funding officials in the Maldives, the Cook Islands, or wherever else the debt originators at Lehman Brothers or JP Morgan manage to find business next.

Suddenly, all those long hours that originators spend on planes en route to visit potential clients seem less tedious.