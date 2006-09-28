The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Investment bankers: This is my island in the sun

By Sudip Roy
September 29, 2006
First Fiji, now the Seychelles. Suddenly, all those long hours that originators spend on planes en route to visit potential clients seem less tedious.

First Fiji, now the Seychelles. But where is next on the list for the fearless band of investment bankers who selflessly visit these island paradises, helping them develop their presence on the capital markets, and diversify their investor bases, all in the name of progress?

The Seychelles priced a $200 million five-year debut Eurobond at the end of September, just weeks after Fiji sold a $150 million inaugural deal, having received $1 billion of orders.

Euromoney is dusting off its flip-flops in preparation for taxing interviews with funding officials in the Maldives, the Cook Islands, or wherever else the debt originators at Lehman Brothers or JP Morgan manage to find business next.

