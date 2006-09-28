Quotes of the month

“A private equity play in China is exactly that – a private equity play. The price may go up or down, but that’s not a China strategy”

Bob Diamond, president of Barclays Capital, eschews following the path of competitors in making minority investments in state-owned Chinese banks

“This sort of accounting makes Enron look like the Vatican” Robert de Laszlo of Bluebay Capital anatomizes the murky world of Hollywood studio financial reporting (see Hedge funds and film finance: Show me the money, this issue)

Annual GDP has been revised upwards by almost 25% as a result of “improved measurement” of the services sector. “From this increase, 0.7% will come from Greece’s underground economy, in other words money from illegal activities such as cigarette and alcohol smuggling, prostitution and money laundering”

Giorgos Alogoskoufis, Greece’s finance minister, throws a dim light on a dramatic revision in his country’s reported wealth from €182 billion to €225 billion