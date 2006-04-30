The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Off the Record

May 01, 2006
Share
fe-cat.gif

“I tried really hard not to use the words ‘dead cat bounce’ when we met.”

A Saudi banker explains his constructive ambiguity over the Saudi stock market’s brief recovery in March, speaking to Euromoney again after its second sell-off in April.

“I was on the trading floor. My PA called across to me and said ‘The Fed’s in!’ All the dealers scrambled for their phones. She shouted again: ‘The Fed’s in. They’re waiting in reception for you.’ Suddenly the whole floor was trying to unwind their positions.”

A global head of FX sales talks about the fun and games that can be had on the foreign exchange trading floor

fe-callerid.gif

“So what’s up with your syndicate desk? You’ve not been answering the phone.”

“We now have caller ID.”

The reply of the head of debt syndicate at a major European bank when a Euromoney hack finally got through

“I’m afraid I can’t answer that question, because I’m on holiday.”

A provider of a “24/7 PR service” for a major European bank regrets diverting calls to his mobile phone from his office number

fe-contraception.gif
“I’m gate crashing the last b/holiday weekend in May! booking myself into a hotel for wed thru to sat. but may need to kip on the camp bed for sat/sun. However think my toff boyfriend might wanna come and get some sun with his toff friend dave, whose bird lives there as well.
had the coil in yesterday – 5 johnnie and pill free years!”

An email from a European equity sales trader at a major investment bank that, inadvertently we hope, was sent to the email address for Euromoney’s foreign exchange coverage. We’ve withheld her name. At Euromoney, we know a thing or two about protection as well

“These people aren’t really rich: their net worth might be as little as $5 million to $10 million.”

One bank manager in Riyadh shows what it takes to be considered a high-net-worth individual in Saudi Arabia (see feature in this issue)

“You investment bankers are like whores, you are all there to be fucked!”

The CFO of a Russian borrower opens discussions with an investment banker

fe-austinpowers.gif

“I still think it’s JPMorgan even though it’s lost some of its mojo.”

One capital markets banker explains who his biggest rival is








More Off the record

Tags

Opinion Front EndOff the RecordMay 2006
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree