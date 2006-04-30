“I tried really hard not to use the words ‘dead cat bounce’ when we met.”

A Saudi banker explains his constructive ambiguity over the Saudi stock market’s brief recovery in March, speaking to Euromoney again after its second sell-off in April.

“I was on the trading floor. My PA called across to me and said ‘The Fed’s in!’ All the dealers scrambled for their phones. She shouted again: ‘The Fed’s in. They’re waiting in reception for you.’ Suddenly the whole floor was trying to unwind their positions.”

A global head of FX sales talks about the fun and games that can be had on the foreign exchange trading floor

“So what’s up with your syndicate desk? You’ve not been answering the phone.”

“We now have caller ID.”

The reply of the head of debt syndicate at a major European bank when a Euromoney hack finally got through

“I’m afraid I can’t answer that question, because I’m on holiday.”

A provider of a “24/7 PR service” for a major European bank regrets diverting calls to his mobile phone from his office number

An email from a European equity sales trader at a major investment bank that, inadvertently we hope, was sent to the email address for Euromoney’s foreign exchange coverage. We’ve withheld her name. At Euromoney, we know a thing or two about protection as well

“These people aren’t really rich: their net worth might be as little as $5 million to $10 million.”

One bank manager in Riyadh shows what it takes to be considered a high-net-worth individual in Saudi Arabia (see feature in this issue)

“You investment bankers are like whores, you are all there to be fucked!”

The CFO of a Russian borrower opens discussions with an investment banker

“I still think it’s JPMorgan even though it’s lost some of its mojo.”

One capital markets banker explains who his biggest rival is

More Off the record