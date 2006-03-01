Off the Record

“Citigroup should wipe the floor with everyone in credit derivatives. What happened?”

A hedge fund manager shows the extent of the task facing Citigroup [see this month's Quotes of the Month]

“It’s called the IBG UBG trade.”

I will Be Gone, U will Be Gone – an ABS syndicate official gives an insight into the life expectancy of structured credit specialists

“London is like a Grand Prix race track with a Formula 1 car ready and raring to go – in Asia the track is overgrown, there are potholes everywhere and you have to build the car yourself.”

An Asian debt syndicate manager reveals his non-work interests and the differences between Europe and Asian debt capital markets

“Germany is the market of tomorrow – and always will be!”

An analyst talks up the Teutonic structured finance sector

“Look, the only reason they got that deal was because the rest of us were already conflicted. Every other bank worth its salt was already working either for Endesa or Gas Natural”

A rival investment banker reacts with typical charity to the news that HSBC has claimed the prime lead adviser role on E.ON’s surprise D29.1 billion takeover bid for Endesa, which promises to be the keynote M&A deal of the year in Europe

