Quotes of the month

“We’ve made $100 billion of investments in the past few years. We have to be number one in every product, in every market. We have no choice. There’s no other way to go.”

Michael Klein, Citigroup’s head of global banking, sets out the firm’s ambitious plans for the emerging markets [see this month's story, Inside Citigroup’s plans for emerging markets domination]

“Both authorities will have to develop an identity of their own in the institutions they are conducting if they are to blunt the perception that G7 members use their influence and power inappropriately.”

Some straight-talking advice to Rodrigo Rato and Paul Wolfowitz from a man who knows the workings of the IMF and World Bank all too well, ex-Argentine finance secretary Guillermo Nielsen [see this month's story, Inside Argentina’s financial crisis]

“These are just a few stupid people. Let’s ignore them.”

Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra dismisses calls for his resignation by thousands of demonstrators in Bangkok, angered by the sale of the company he founded, Shin Corp, to Singapore’s Temasek.

“Taiwan is in danger of becoming like Hull – a dull place on the periphery where nothing much happens”

Macquarie Securities’ Chris Hunt on Taiwan’s need to reform its banking system and mend fences with mainland China

