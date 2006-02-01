Investment banking: Goldman/Pactual deal is called off

Just over a year ago, news articles started appearing saying that Goldman Sachs would enter into a joint venture with Brazilian investment bank Banco Pactual. The deal, valued at $2 billion, was a top topic of conversation among Latin American investment bankers for most of 2005.

Top three advisors, Brazil M&A 2004 Rank Advisor Value $mln % share 1 Goldman Sachs 18,345.1 71.5 2 JPMorgan 16,314.3 63.6 3 Citigroup 16,232.0 63.3 Top three advisors, Brazil M&A 2005 Rank Advisor Value $mln % share 1 UBS 3,412.6 21.7 2 JPMorgan 3,052.4 19.4 3 Goldman Sachs 2,753.7 17.5 Source: Dealogic

At the end of the year, however, the two sides reportedly decided to break off the negotiations, which had been dragging on since August 2004.