Investment banking: Goldman/Pactual deal is called off
Year-long talks to create leading investment bank in Brazil break down.
Just over a year ago, news articles started appearing saying that Goldman Sachs would enter into a joint venture with Brazilian investment bank Banco Pactual. The deal, valued at $2 billion, was a top topic of conversation among Latin American investment bankers for most of 2005.
|Top three advisors, Brazil M&A 2004
|Rank
|Advisor
|Value $mln
|% share
|1
|Goldman Sachs
|18,345.1
|71.5
|2
|JPMorgan
|16,314.3
|63.6
|3
|Citigroup
|16,232.0
|63.3
|Top three advisors, Brazil M&A 2005
|Rank
|Advisor
|Value $mln
|% share
|1
|UBS
|3,412.6
|21.7
|2
|JPMorgan
|3,052.4
|19.4
|3
|Goldman Sachs
|2,753.7
|17.5
|Source: Dealogic
At the end of the year, however, the two sides reportedly decided to break off the negotiations, which had been dragging on since August 2004.