Opinion

Quotes of the Month

September 01, 2005
"I'm not interested in being prime minister. That'd be a demotion. I'm Tony Blair and the Queen in one!"

Former president Fidel Ramos outlines his own supposedly unique position in the Philippines' constitution

"No country has a free-floating currency. Everyone has some kind of dirty flotation, some kind of intervention. That's the reality."

Argentina's economy minister, Roberto Lavagna, gives it straight on central bank intervention

"If a country manages to free itself from the incubus of an odious regime, the citizenry should not be forced to carry the burden of that regime's immoral extravagances for generations to come."

Ali Allawi, Iraq's finance minister, states the case for debt relief in Iraq in an article written for Euromoney

"As Greenspan prepares to retire, the dominant view is that he was a kind of mystic saviour, like the diminutive Yoda of Star Wars fame... It is time to view the man through something other than rose-coloured glasses."
Frank Partnoy debunks the Greenspan myth. The rose-tinted view is depicted on the right




