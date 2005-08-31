Off the Record

"A bratwürst made from tofu? This I am not prepared to discuss!"

A Deutsche Börse spokesman, discussing the exchange's next moves over lunch in Frankfurt, sets the ground rules for conversation at the counter in the staff canteen

"As a SantanderTotta worker, I would like to know how you reach conclusion it is the best bank in Portugal. If one doesn't pay to his workers what he was supposed to pay, surely his profits will rise. Our daily legal work hours go from 8:00am to 4:30pm with one hour for lunch between midday and 2:00pm. We work until 6:30pm, 7:30pm or 9:00 pm without payment. For those who don´t agree with this, there is always the exit door open and the early retirement or moving to a distant workplace. If this is your "Five Star" model of getting good performance, you are in another far away planet."

In an email to Euromoney's editor. one disgruntled worker (name withheld) gives an unintended advertisement for the actions of Totta's new owners

