Off the Record

July 26, 2005
"£875m for The Priory! Why buy it? Maybe they have a view on the secular growth in the bulimic market"

A sceptical banker on ABN Amro's purchase of the Priory Group

"All I know is, it's a bit of a bugger's muddle"

One FIG banker gives his summary of the "to tap or not to tap" debate affecting grandfathered covered bonds

"I'm just admiring all the cleavage in here"

A senior corporate communications official at a large US bank gets the right message across at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence dinner last month

