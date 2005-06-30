Quotes of the Month

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

July 01, 2005
"In 1994 banks held 70% of all loans. That's now dropped to 29%. Institutional investors now hold 64% of loans. That's not syndicated lending, it's capital markets. They need to change the name."

-Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock, one of the most influential fixed-income real money managers, with $400 billion in assets, at the American Securitization Forum in New York in June


 "Capitalism is worse than Count Dracula, Frankenstein, the Boston Strangler and Jack the Ripper combined"

-President Hugo Chávez makes yet another pitch to attract foreign investors to Venezuela


 "It's a rationalization of our US business which, when you get right down to it, does not have much functional difference."

-ABN Amro's US DCM head, Peter O'Malley, after the bank sacked all but one of its high-grade bond traders in New York, shut down its research group, shaved about 500 borrowers off its DCM coverage and handed the business down to its subsidiary, LaSalle

