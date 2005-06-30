Off the Record
"This is the best year without a doubt. We are not in the charity business, right? We are doing this to make money and you can rest assured we are very successful in our business." -An unnamed banker making one of the more aggressive – and honest – pitches for a Euromoney Award for Excellence
"Famously known as the ultra-long Dong."
-An investor responding to the 1,000-year bond issue from Danish Oil and Natural Gas, launched in June
"A marriage of German flair and Italian efficiency."
-One commentator's description of UniCredit's planned $16 billion takeover of HVB Group, overheard at EssenHyp's capital markets conference in June
"They have a lot of good players, they've just picked up Lampard – now they need to hire a Mourinho."
A Chelsea FC-supporting syndicate manager on hearing of Bank of America's latest hire