Off the Record

July 01, 2005
Mourinho: next for
BoA to develop

"This is the best year without a doubt. We are not in the charity business, right? We are doing this to make money and you can rest assured we are very successful in our business." -An unnamed banker making one of the more aggressive – and honest – pitches for a Euromoney Award for Excellence

"Famously known as the ultra-long Dong."

-An investor responding to the 1,000-year bond issue from Danish Oil and Natural Gas, launched in June

"A marriage of German flair and Italian efficiency."

-One commentator's description of UniCredit's planned $16 billion takeover of HVB Group, overheard at EssenHyp's capital markets conference in June

"They have a lot of good players, they've just picked up Lampard – now they need to hire a Mourinho."

A Chelsea FC-supporting syndicate manager on hearing of Bank of America's latest hire

