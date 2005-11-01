Off the Record

“I have 18 proposals from different banks all offering the same type of deal. When you pile them one on top of the other they stand over a metre high. I am suffering from lead harassment”

A corporate treasurer gives an insight into the competition for mandates in corporate hybrid debt

“I got home one evening, put my briefcase down and was greeted by my young daughter. She gave me a hug and asked: “Daddy, why do you have to go to work?” I replied: “I go to work to bring home money.” She paused, looked over at my briefcase, and said: “Daddy, you need a bigger bag!”

A global head of equities unveils the hidden pressures of investment banking

“The market can remain stupid much longer than I can remain solvent”

One hedge fund insider pithily personalises the risks currently facing the world financial system

“If you’re looking to diversify, the returns you get from betting on horses are also uncorrelated with returns from equities”

One pension fund adviser on why diversification is not the be-all and end-all

A classically educated banker’s suggested new name for ABN Amro after it finally got the go-ahead to buy Italy’s Banca Antonveneta.