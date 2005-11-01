Quotes of the Month

“You ask a hedge fund manager how quickly can they do a deal. And they reply: ‘Is tomorrow quick enough?’”



Inaki Echave, investment director at 3i, explains how hedge funds are shaking up the private-equity industry

“They weren’t talking about the food or the golf. It was a real fair this year. Of course they all keep files on each other. But we could tell it was more serious this year from the intensity of the analysis they were asking us to perform in preparation for these meetings”



An investment banker offers an insight into the atmosphere among bank CEOs at the IMF/World Bank meeting in Washington

“We have been very pleased to see the Chinese decision to revalue their currency. We would also be very pleased to see the US adopt some of our recommendations”



IMF managing director Rodrigo de Rato takes a forthright approach to the US’s twin deficits





“At the end of this very long, costly and utterly pointless piece of litigation, there is a salutary lesson to be learnt for those thinking of suing auditors. Bringing a hugely inflated claim for blood-curdling amounts of money, in the hope that the sheer scale of the claim will force the defendant into making a substantial cash payment, is misconceived”



Mark Hapgood QC, one of the defendant’s lawyers, after UK insurer Equitable Life dropped its audit negligence claim – which at one stage stood at £2.6 billion – against Ernst & Young. Vulture funds – you have been warned

