Business travel poll 2004: The human face of technological advance

Methodology and Results

THE BUSINESS TRAVEL industry has made great strides in regaining the stability it enjoyed five years ago. This is largely due to the options that are now available in airline fares, to the ease of booking and policy control through web-based solutions, and to the renewed confidence of travellers in general.

Business travel customers are are specifically seeking a combination of high level, user-friendly technology and person-to-person client service. The online booking portal, once a welcome complement to phone contact, is now an expected and essential tool for any travel management company. By delivering a portal that not only identifies the most appropriate flight or hotel options but also aligns archival information with preferences of a traveller and corporate travel policies, companies can meet the needs of traveller, travel manager and reporting function with one resource.