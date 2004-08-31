The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Corporate Governance 2004: Activist investors set governance agenda

By Andrew Newby
September 01, 2004
Share

New approaches to instilling high standards have fed into this year's Euromoney corporate governance survey. Initiatives include activist fund managers taking on mandates to advise other investment groups and the incorporation of governance criteria into bond ratings.

Methodology | Full results

THOSE ACTIVIST FUND managers that have taken a lead in campaigning for improved corporate governance have now begun to broaden their influence by taking on mandates to advise other investors specifically on the corporate governance issues of companies in which they invest.

In June, Hermes, a pioneer in corporate governance and shareholder engagement, was appointed as adviser for all governance matters by the British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme in relation to its £6 billion equity portfolio.

This new equity ownership service (EOS) involves Hermes providing ownership and corporate governance oversight, though the financial management of the fund's assets will continue to be the task of other fund managers.

Insight Investment, the asset management arm of UK bank group HBOS, which has over £71.8

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree