Corporate Governance 2004: Activist investors set governance agenda

THOSE ACTIVIST FUND managers that have taken a lead in campaigning for improved corporate governance have now begun to broaden their influence by taking on mandates to advise other investors specifically on the corporate governance issues of companies in which they invest.

In June, Hermes, a pioneer in corporate governance and shareholder engagement, was appointed as adviser for all governance matters by the British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme in relation to its £6 billion equity portfolio.

This new equity ownership service (EOS) involves Hermes providing ownership and corporate governance oversight, though the financial management of the fund's assets will continue to be the task of other fund managers.

Insight Investment, the asset management arm of UK bank group HBOS, which has over £71.8