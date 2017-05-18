Awards for Excellence 2017: Middle East Awards photos
Bankers from across the Middle East gathered to attend the Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence dinner at Grosvenor House in Dubai, May 17.
Hover over photo to view gallery:
|
Regional Middle East Awards for Excellence
|Best bank
|Best investment bank
|Best digital bank
|Best bank for financing
|Best bank for advisory
|Best bank for markets
|Best bank for transaction services
|Best bank for wealth management
|Best bank for corporate social responsibility
|Best bank for SMEs
|Best bank transformation
|
Country Awards for Excellence
|Bahrain