Middle East's best bank for markets 2017: Standard Chartered

Events such as the rise and fall in the oil price and the steep devaluation of the Egyptian pound, made 2016 another eventful year for markets businesses in the Middle East.

As regional economic and political cycles turn, Standard Chartered has the benefit of a long-standing presence at the centre of Middle East trading, and is a worthy winner of our best bank for markets. It remains a go-to bank, whether in local government bonds, interest rates and corporate credit, or more esoteric currencies such as the Iraqi and Jordanian dinars and the Egyptian pound.

A good example this year of the trust clients place in the bank is its work to jointly coordinate and partially distribute a complex $670 million 20-year hedge for a large Bahraini project financing deal, alongside the sponsors and other lenders.