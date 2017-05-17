The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Middle East's best investment bank 2017: HSBC

May 17, 2017
Share

afe17-logo-196x135

Middle East results

The region’s investment banking market, as ever, remains more tilted to the Gulf, which has recently been less active in blockbuster sovereign wealth-fund M&A mandates and more vigorous in public-sector financing as the lower oil price has bitten. 

Indeed, it was a record year for debt issuance in 2016, according to Moody’s, largely fuelled by sovereign issuance, including several international debuts. Large volumes look set to continue, if perhaps slightly diminished, in 2017.

Georges-El-Hedery-160x186
Georges El Hedery,
HSBC

These trends have very much played into the regional and global strengths of HSBC, the Middle East’s best investment bank, led by its regional CEO, Georges El Hedery. In a year when époque-making investment banking mandates came thick and fast in the Middle East, HSBC has barely missed any of them. It was instrumental in the debut international bond issues from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, in a jumbo deal for Qatar and a $20 billion triple-tranche deal extending to 30 years for Oman. But it has shown brains as well as brawn, as its coordination of bonds for regional financial institutions illustrates, notably the first Gulf insurance hybrid from Qatar Insurance Company and a string of perpetual sukuk from Kuwait. There was even a schuldschein bond for Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways, a first in that format from the region. Outside the Gulf, HSBC led an export credit agency-backed financing for the Egyptian national electricity company.

The last year was, again, something of a non-starter for equities. There is, however, a rather large deal on the horizon in this particular asset class. The IPO of Saudi Aramco would be the biggest listing anywhere in the world, ever. HSBC is advising on that project and started work with the company on a debut sukuk in local currency towards the end of the awards period.

In the awards period, HSBC helped Abu Dhabi healthcare firm NMC Health raise equity in London for a local acquisition, among other deals. It was also involved in advisory and equity financing deals for Qatar Airways in its acquisitions of large minority stakes in IAG and Latam Airlines.

Finally, HSBC’s regional markets business is also an asset for the bank and its clients, as shown by the $2 billion repo it provided to the Egyptian central bank, giving it much-needed dollar liquidity. Another innovative piece of work here is the $2 billion 25-year interest-rate swap it coordinated for Qatar’s Umm Al Houl Power Company.

Tags

Awards HSBCInvestmentAwards for ExcellenceAwards
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree