World's best bank for diversity 2016: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Awards for Excellence 2016

There are very few banks where one can say diversity and inclusion (D&I) are embedded within the business. To make it a reality, that ethos needs to come from the most senior management. At Bank of America Merrill Lynch, chief executive Brian Moynihan chairs the global diversity and inclusion council that sets goals and practices, and he attends every meeting.

That level of C-suite engagement shows, and this year BAML wins Euromoney’s inaugural award for the world’s best bank for diversity.