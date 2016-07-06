World's best bank for diversity 2016: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
The financial sector has been slow to embrace a diversity and inclusion agenda, but a small handful of banks are taking charge. Bank of America Merrill Lynch is a role model globally, and the results of that are tangible
Awards for Excellence 2016
There are very few banks where one can say diversity and inclusion (D&I) are embedded within the business. To make it a reality, that ethos needs to come from the most senior management. At Bank of America Merrill Lynch, chief executive Brian Moynihan chairs the global diversity and inclusion council that sets goals and practices, and he attends every meeting.
That level of C-suite engagement shows, and this year BAML wins Euromoney’s inaugural award for the world’s best bank for diversity.