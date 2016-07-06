World's best bank for wealth management 2016: UBS

Awards for Excellence 2016

UBS Wealth Management and UBS Wealth Management Americas together manage some $2 trillion in assets. Combined, the businesses contribute 70% to the group’s total revenues and more than that in profits.

With the business of advising the world’s wealthy firmly front and centre, it is no wonder UBS leads the industry in its provision of investment advice and client experience. The net inflows of new clients and the increasing share of current clients’ wallet is testament to that. In the first quarter of this year, the two businesses had their highest growth in net new money since 2008, taking in a combined $29 billion.