The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

World's best independent investment bank 2016: Lazard

July 06, 2016
Share

Lazard is not just involved in many of the most complex deals, it takes the lead in advising and structuring them for clients.

Awards for Excellence 2016

 

AfE 2016 logo-196 135

Also shortlisted: 

Evercore

Rothschild 

View full 2016 results 

Lazard remains the world’s pre-eminent independent investment bank, marrying a focus on strategic advisory services – spanning M&A, corporate restructuring, capital markets, capital structure advisory and sovereign advisory – to global scale, with bankers in 43 cities in 27 countries.

In the year to the end of March 2016 it ranked sixth in the league tables for completed M&A advisory; the only firms above it were US bulge-brackets Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citi. It now ranks above all the European universal banks. Its market share in that 12 month period grew to 14% of completed M&A advisory, up from 9% in the year before.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree