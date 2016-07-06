World's best independent investment bank 2016: Lazard

Awards for Excellence 2016

Lazard remains the world’s pre-eminent independent investment bank, marrying a focus on strategic advisory services – spanning M&A, corporate restructuring, capital markets, capital structure advisory and sovereign advisory – to global scale, with bankers in 43 cities in 27 countries.

In the year to the end of March 2016 it ranked sixth in the league tables for completed M&A advisory; the only firms above it were US bulge-brackets Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citi. It now ranks above all the European universal banks. Its market share in that 12 month period grew to 14% of completed M&A advisory, up from 9% in the year before.