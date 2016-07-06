World's best bank for financial institutions 2016: Citi
More than any other bank, Citi is the one FIG clients turn to when they need global financing solutions.
Awards for Excellence 2016
Also shortlisted:
HSBC
Goldman Sachs
Morgan Stanley
UBS
He may have been talking his own book, but it is hard to disagree with Peter Babej’s assessment of his bank’s performance in raising money for and advising financial institutions over the past 12 months.
“Citi is unique globally,” says the bank’s global co-head of financial institutions. “We have some very strong competition in FIG M&A and equity and perhaps less strong competition in FIG DCM. Other firms have a strong network but not the M&A expertise, while others have a broad product offering but smaller geographical footprint.”
Citi had a banner year in FIG equities, leading the largest IPO of 2015 for First Data at a time when other large IPOs were being withdrawn due to volatility.