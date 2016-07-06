The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards

World's best bank at adapting to the regulatory environment 2016: Lloyds Banking Group

July 06, 2016
Lloyds has reached a milestone in its bid to transform itself into a lean and simple financial institution, well-suited to the post-crisis regulatory climate.

Awards for Excellence 2016

 Also shortlisted: UBS

View full 2016 results

 The post-crisis overhaul of the banking industry has affected every aspect of lenders’ balance-sheet management, risk controls and business models. In some cases, regulators and supervisors have, either through edict or moral pressure, forced bankers to allocate capital to favoured markets and clients while micro-managing lenders’ assets and liabilities. What unites the various regulatory initiatives over the past seven years is the attempt to simplify business models in order to reduce perceived systemic risk.

The transformation of Lloyds Banking Group is a dramatic illustration of this. From pulling out of foreign markets and investment banking, cleaning a toxic loan book, transforming its liquidity and capital base and delivering on key financial milestones, Lloyds is the winner of Euromoney’s inaugural award, given to institutions that demonstrate an ability to meet disruptive regulatory changes.

