Latin America's best bank for wealth management 2016: Santander Private Banking

Awards for Excellence 2016

Santander Private Banking wins the award for best bank for wealth management in Latin America due in large part to its ability to connect clients using a team of experts across the investment bank, commercial bank and investment management.

It provides a wealth management service for clients with more than €30 million through a domestic private-banking model based primarily in Brazil, Mexico and Chile. In 2015, the assets under management of its customers totalled $46.12 billion – up 12.4% from 2014.

The number of clients choosing to have their money managed on a discretionary basis is also increasing, reflecting the firm’s strengths in asset allocation and investment strategy. In 2015 the volume of assets under discretionary management by Santander Private Banking in Latin America rose 15.6% to $7.5 billion.