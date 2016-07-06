The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Latin America's best digital bank 2016: BBVA

July 06, 2016
The flexible local deployment of a global electronic platform is the reason why BBVA is at the forefront of digitizing retail banking in Latin America, taking the award for best digital bank in the region. The gains to the bank are clear: lower costs, higher efficiencies and the ability to compete throughout national markets without extending physical infrastructure.

BBVA uses its global technology department to efficiently and effectively replicate digital platforms that deliver transactional business, deal with inquiries and provide a source of applications and a basis for contracting. In all the countries where the bank has a presence, it has one of the best digital platforms, with usage data to back up the qualitative design and functionality claims.

Some of the case studies the bank can point to show the importance of digital banking in the region.

