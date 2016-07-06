Latin America's bank bank for advisory 2016: BR Partners

Awards for Excellence 2016

Advisory has been the cornerstone of BR Partners, the winner of the best advisory award in Latin America, since its inception, when Ricardo Lacerda (previously of Citi and Goldman Sachs in Brazil) saw the need for an independent investment bank. The vision is larger than just advisory however, and the bank is steadily building its capital markets platforms to compete in distribution and other services essential for winning new business.

BR Partners’ progress to date has been remarkable. It has grown revenues and personnel – with more than 90 professionals sourced from a roll-call of the top tier: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Credit Suisse, as well as the leading local competitors. The firm has grown revenues by a compound annual growth rate of 27.6% since 2010. Last year, amid difficult economic conditions, BR Partners posted a return on equity of 18.5%.