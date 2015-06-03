Regional Awards for Excellence 2015: Middle East
Last year’s decision to give QNB the regional award for best bank marked a changing of the guard in the Middle East.
|Best bank in the Middle East
|QNB
|Best investment bank in the Middle East
|HSBC
|Best debt house in the Middle East
|HSBC
|Best equity house in the Middle East
|HSBC
|Best transaction services house in the Middle East
|HSBC
|Best M&A house in the Middle East
|Citi
|Best flow house in the Middle East
|Standard Chartered
|Best risk adviser in the Middle East
|Standard Chartered
