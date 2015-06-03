The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Regional Awards for Excellence 2015: Middle East

June 03, 2015
Best bank in the Middle East QNB 
Best investment bank in the Middle East HSBC 
Best debt house in the Middle East HSBC
Best equity house in the Middle East HSBC
Best transaction services house in the Middle East HSBC
Best M&A house in the Middle East Citi 
Best flow house in the Middle East Standard Chartered 
Best risk adviser in the Middle East Standard Chartered 
  
Country Awards for Excellence 2015: Middle East
Awards for Excellence Middle East press release
Photos from the 2015 Middle East awards ceremony

Best bank in the Middle East

Last year’s decision to give QNB the regional award for best bank marked a changing of the guard in the Middle East.

