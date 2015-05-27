The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards for Excellence 2015 submission guidelines

May 27, 2015
Submission deadline for the global awards is Friday, May 29. Results will be published in the July edition of Euromoney magazine and on Euromoney.com following the announcements at the global awards ceremony July 9.

 



SUBMISSION GUIDELINES AND CATEGORIES

GLOBAL AWARDS

DOWNLOAD GUIDELINES NOW (PDF)

Submission deadline: 

    Friday, May 29
Decision notifications:

Decisions will be notified once all shortlisted interviews have been conducted. Dates will vary, but all decisions should be made by no later than June 24. All shortlisted interviews will need to be completed by June 19.
Awards will be presented July 9 at the Awards for Excellence Dinner, London.



REGIONAL AWARDS GUIDELINES

DOWNLOAD GUIDELINES NOW (PDF)
Entries no longer accepted – above is for reference ONLY.
 COUNTRY AWARDS GUIDELINES

DOWNLOAD GUIDELINES NOW (PDF)
Entries no longer accepted – above is for reference ONLY.
Submission deadlines:
  • for the Middle East, close of business Thursday April 16
  • for all other regions, close of business Thursday April 30
Decision notifications:
  • for the Middle East, not later than Tuesday May 12
  • for all other regions, not later than Tuesday June 9
 Submission deadlines:

  • for countries in the Middle East, close of business Thursday April 16 [for Iran, April 30]
  • for all other countries, close of business Thursday April 30
Decision notifications:
  • for countries in the Middle East, not later than Thursday May 7
  • for all other countries, not later than Thursday June 4



View more information about the awards, including results from last year

