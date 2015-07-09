The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Morgan Stanley vs Goldman: mind the revenue gap

By Clive Horwood
July 09, 2015
Share

Look closely at figures from Dealogic for the first six months of 2015 and there’s a story to be found as to why Goldman Sachs bankers still like to lord it over their counterparts at Morgan Stanley.

View full results

The latter does substantially more deals for its clients than the former – almost 500 more so far this year. But Goldman’s revenues are almost 20% higher, and its average revenues per deal are bigger by almost 65%.

Of course, the Dealogic data does not capture the entire revenue base. But it illustrates something that gnaws at Morgan Stanley’s bankers. A senior investment banker at the firm says: “Goldman is simply better at asking for fees. Our bankers can be a bit too apologetic. They don’t want to push the client. They want the next bit of business too.”

Goldman, of course, has a different view on this.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree