Morgan Stanley vs Goldman: mind the revenue gap

The latter does substantially more deals for its clients than the former – almost 500 more so far this year. But Goldman’s revenues are almost 20% higher, and its average revenues per deal are bigger by almost 65%.

Of course, the Dealogic data does not capture the entire revenue base. But it illustrates something that gnaws at Morgan Stanley’s bankers. A senior investment banker at the firm says: “Goldman is simply better at asking for fees. Our bankers can be a bit too apologetic. They don’t want to push the client. They want the next bit of business too.”

Goldman, of course, has a different view on this.